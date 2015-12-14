The sky over the Northwest remains clear through the weekend.
Enjoy Saturday, when temperatures top out in the low 80s.
The heat is back on Sunday, as highs climb into the upper 90s and stay there through Tuesday.
The coast will see pleasant weather with highs in the 70s.
Valley highs will begin to drop back down Wednesday, but only into the low 90s. We should stay below 90-degrees again beginning Thursday.
Have a great weekend.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
