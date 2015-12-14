Finally a widespread soaking rain after weeks of unusually dry weather.

Rain comes in this afternoon and continues tonight into early Saturday morning, and then turns to showers.

Some of the showers Saturday will be strong, and a few may developing to thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will only be around 60-degrees.

Showers continue Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid6s.

This bout of cool, wet weather exits on Monday, after a few lingering morning showers.

There should be sun Monday afternoon, and highs will rebound to about 70-degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week look warm and dry, with plenty of sun and highs around 80-degrees.

It’s possible that wet and cool weather will return for a second weekend in a row, but it’s too soon to be sure.

For now, plan on our first substantial rain in nearly two months Friday night and Saturday. By the time the rain diminishes Sunday night, most valley locations will have picked up between a half-inch and an inch of rain.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.