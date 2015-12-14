This is the last warm and dry evening western Oregon will have for a few days.

Rain rolls in to the valleys Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rain continues Friday night into early Saturday morning, and then turns to showers.

Some of the showers Saturday will be strong, ad a few may developing to thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will only be around 60-degrees.

Showers continue Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid6s.

This bout of cool, wet weather exits on Monday, after a few lingering morning showers.

There should be sun Monday afternoon, and highs will rebound to about 70-degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week look warm and dry, with plenty of sun and highs around 80-degrees.

It’s possible that wet and cool weather will return for a second weekend in a row, but it’s too soon to be sure.

For now, plan on our first substantial rain in nearly two months Friday night and Saturday. By the time the rain diminishes Sunday night, most valley locations will have picked up between a half-inch and an inch of rain.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

