Portland hit 80-degrees Wednesday and will make the mid-70s Thursday. Morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny and pleasant afternoon.

Friday begins dry and cloudy. Highs will make the mid-60s as we begin a stretch of several days with below average temperatures.

Showers push into the western valleys late Friday afternoon and evening. Rain continues Friday night and into Saturday.

At this point, it looks like a steady rain for the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday morning in downtown Portland. Rain turns to showers with possible thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Showers continue Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 60s.

Showers end Monday as warmer and dry weather starts a comeback.

