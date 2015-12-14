We’ve got a generally clear sky on tap tonight.

Low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning. Our afternoon warms up to about 80-degrees with lots of sunshine Wednesday.

Morning clouds return Thursday, but there should be plenty of sun the rest of the day with highs in the mid-70s.

Pacific Northwest weather takes a major turn Friday as rain returns in the afternoon.

This will be our first significant rain since mid-April.

Rain continues Saturday morning before transitioning to showers in the afternoon. It’ll take some luck, but there’s a chance the transition brings a few rain-free hours that coincide with the Grand Floral Parade.

Sunday brings showers and sunbreaks, with highs recovering from near 60-degrees Saturday to the mid-60s Sunday.

Dry and warmer weather returns next week.

