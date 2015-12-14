Showers return in the early morning hours Wednesday. But the clouds tonight will help keep temperatures higher than the last few nights. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Rain arrives in the Portland and Vancouver areas around 2 am. It will be steady, light rain as the cold front moves through with scattered showers following.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s, reaching 70-degrees again Thursday. Thursday should also be dry and partly sunny.

A few showers return Friday, with sunbreaks. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Father’s Day weekend looks great, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for thunderstorms over and east of the Cascades, but otherwise, the region will have pleasant weather.

Dry and mainly clear weather continues next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

