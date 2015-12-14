A nice sunny summer Sunday with temps topping out in the mid 80s.

We'll stay in the 70s until about 10 pm.

Clouds will increase on the coast tonight and we'll see some inland Monday morning.

Clouds burn off for a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be more cloudy with high temperatures around normal again.

After that, it gets hot. Wednesday will be near 90 for highs and everyday into the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s.

Brian Brennan

