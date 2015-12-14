Pleasant temperatures return today and Tuesday. Look for morning cloudiness on this Monday, followed by partly cloudy skies. This evening will find increasing cloud cover and possible rain showers overnight as an upper level disturbance tracks overhead. We may or may not see rain, but keep an eye. Tuesday will clear out for the afternoon with Portland temperatures reaching 80 degrees.

A long stretch of hot weather is expected to begin Wednesday with valley highs warming into the 90s. At some point Thursday through Sunday, Portland temperatures may soar to near 100 degrees.

