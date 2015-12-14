Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Sprinkles or traces of rain will be possible, although enough moisture to soak the garden is not likely. I am watching a second chance of moisture Friday evening, but all of the rain may stay well to our north.

Saturday brings a mostly sunny warmer afternoon with highs in the 70s. The Starlight Parade should be fantastic under mostly clear skies with parade temperatures in the 60s.

Clouds set back in Sunday and early next week, with highs dropping back into the 60s. Once again I am tracking a chance of showers developing Sunday into early Monday, but the rain may manage to stay away.

