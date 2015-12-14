Clouds were slow to clear over the western valleys today, but there’s some good clearing happening now and the rest of the night should be partly cloudy.

Morning clouds Saturday give way to sunshine in the afternoon. But showers and thunderstorms that develop over and east of the Cascades Saturday have a chance to drift over the valleys in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Father’s Day.

Next week will be mainly clear and very warm. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures drop back into the upper 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday as cooler marine air returns to the western valleys.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

