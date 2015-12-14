Thunder should mainly stay in the Cascades this afternoon, but a few showers will drift into the Willamette Valley.

Sunday high pressure clears us out and warms us up into the upper 80s.The coast will hit into the mid to upper 70s.

Models are showing a wind reversal on the coast Monday that will dip temperatures into the upper 60s for highs. Everywhere else will be warmer Monday and high temperatures will hit near 90 degrees.

High pressure will continue giving Portland low 90s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

A disturbance will bring some cooler air in from the coast Thursday and temps will drop into the low 80s and upper 70s as we head into next weekend.

Have a great Father's Day and PRIDE weekend!

Brian Brennan

