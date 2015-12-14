We hit 91° in Portland Tuesday afternoon and 90 degree heat is a good bet again today.

Wednesday starts off bright and sunny with temps quickly warming to near 80° by noon. There is a good chance of late day showers and thunderstorms popping along the Cascades, the gorge, central and eastern Oregon. Forecast models show at least a 50-50% chance of thunderstorms migrating into the Willamette Valley, including the Portland-Vancouver metro by late afternoon or early evening. Stormy skies would produce dangerous lightning, heavy downpours up to .50" of rainfall and brief gusty winds 30-40 mph.

Much cooler air arrives on Thursday. The first day of summer brings solid morning clouds with possible traces of moisture and possible sun breaks, although mostly cloudy skies may hold as summer begins. The solstice arrives at 3:07 Thursday morning PDT.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.