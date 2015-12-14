Gearing up for what may become the hottest day of the year so far. PDX warmed to 95 degrees back in June and today's temperature may reach 96 degrees. All areas will be sunny with the possible exception of foggy, low cloud areas along the coast. Any fog at the beach would hold temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend will continue to see sunny hot weather with temperatures near 90 degrees and above. At this point I see little change through Wednesday of next week.

