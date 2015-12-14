More sunshine today with warming temperatures. PDX hit 84 degrees Tuesday and should be near 90 this afternoon. Thursday will remain sunny but will be slightly cooler, with highs around 85-degrees.

A weak cold front scrapes across the area Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing a few showers with it. Latest forecast models show up to .10" of rainfall. Right now most of the weekend looks dry, including Saturday afternoon and Sunday. A second weather system could bring Monday and Tuesday showers.

If you believe the extended outlook, much of September will bring near normal to below normal temperatures with several periods of showery weather.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

