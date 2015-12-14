A Heat Advisory is in effect for Portland and Salem through this evening.

PDX hit 100 degrees Sunday for the official high and could be close again on this Monday. Look for sunny skies and light northwest winds with temps in the mid 80s at noon and upper 90s to 100 later in the day. The stretch of 90 degree days for the Rose City should end Tuesday at 6 days in a row.

Wednesday through Friday will be much more comfortable and may begin with areas of early cloud cover. I do have temperatures warming back up this weekend.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.