Cooler air has seeped into the western valleys, and temperatures now are running 10 to 15 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago.

Portland topped out at 91-degrees Tuesday. We’ll stay below 90-degrees through Sunday.

Morning clouds make a return to the Portland area for the next few days, and that will help keep high temperatures in the low 80s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will likely push back into the 90s again Monday.

Portland’s warmest time of the year is typically late July and early August, so it’s a good bet we’ve got more hot weather on the way.

And there’s no rain in sight for the next week or so. This is also our driest time of the year, on average.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

