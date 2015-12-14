High clouds will keep cruising through the area overnight. Low temperatures will again drop into the 40s, with some spots dipping into the 30s.

Thursday will be another partly sunny day, with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be wet and cool. Highs will only be in the 50s, and the rain will keep on for most of the day.

But showers end Saturday as sunbreaks take over. Sunday will be partly sunny. Weekend highs will be in the 60s.

Look for more scattered showers again Monday and Tuesday, with a good chance at more dry weather at the end of next week.

