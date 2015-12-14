We’ve got another clear and pleasant evening underway, with low clouds forming in the Portland area around dawn.

Morning clouds give way to sunshine Thursday through Saturday, with highs around 80-degrees.

The heat builds again Sunday. Look for a high of 96-degrees as the weekend ends.

Monday will be hotter, with a high of 89-degrees. 90s will likely continue through Wednesday.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.