We’ve got another clear and pleasant evening underway, with low clouds forming in the Portland area around dawn.
Morning clouds give way to sunshine Thursday through Saturday, with highs around 80-degrees.
The heat builds again Sunday. Look for a high of 96-degrees as the weekend ends.
Monday will be hotter, with a high of 89-degrees. 90s will likely continue through Wednesday.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
