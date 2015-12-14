The rest of the evening will be partly sunny and pleasant. The sprinkles from earlier in the day have dissipated.

It will be another chilly night and morning, however, with valley lows headed for the low to mid-40s.

But sunshine Tuesday afternoon will warm us into the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A major change is on the way for the weekend.

The first significant rain west of the Cascades since mid-April rolls in Saturday, with showers continuing Sunday. Highs Saturday will struggle to make 60-degrees.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

