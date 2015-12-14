Clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon.

We'll be warm in the valleys Sunday with upper 70s for highs. The coast will be in the 60s for highs.

Labor Day will start with more clouds and spotty drizzle. The sun will gradually come out though and we'll get into the mid 70s for highs.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the central coast and south.

If you're camping in the high country, know that overnight lows near pass level could slip into the upper 30s, especially Sunday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday warm into the 80s before a chance for light rain moves in and turns the temperature down slightly.

Brian Brennan

