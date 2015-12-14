A Heat Advisory for Portland and Salem continues, while much of central and eastern Oregon sizzle in the 100s with an Excessive Heat Warning on this Monday.

PDX and Salem warmed to 99 degrees Sunday and will easily see temperatures in the mid-90s or better today as the heat wave enters day #9. This Monday will also become the 20th, 90 degree day at PDX for 2018 and the 15th, 90 degree day for the month of July. The mark of 15, 90 degree days in July will set a new all-time record for the most in the record book!

Relief is in sight, as the heat wave will break Tuesday afternoon or certainly Wednesday.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.