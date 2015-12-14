We're in the midst of a cooler and wetter weather pattern now. One that looks to last into at least the fist half of the weekend.

Expect occasional showers and sun breaks the next few days with highs remaining quite a bit below average for mid September. It's possible some of the heavy showers are accompanied by some thunder during peak afternoon heating.

The cool, showery weather pattern will also mean that our highest Cascade peaks will get a fresh coat of paint the next few days. Snow levels may be as low as 6,500' through Friday.

The slow moving weather system brining us the on & off showers will ease out of the region later Saturday or Sunday. I think we'll see a few sunny & warm days early next week

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

