Not as hot today!!! We hope to end our latest streak of 90-degree heat today. Friday's forecast high...88.
Clouds roll in tonight, and we've got a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 70s! Our air quality will also improve greatly as wildfire smoke is pushed away with a change in wind direction.
Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the 80s. Next week looks warm to hot again with at least a few days of 90-degree heat possible.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Chris McGinness
Find me on facebook twitter instagram
__________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo
COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.