Not as hot today!!! We hope to end our latest streak of 90-degree heat today. Friday's forecast high...88.

Clouds roll in tonight, and we've got a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 70s! Our air quality will also improve greatly as wildfire smoke is pushed away with a change in wind direction.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the 80s. Next week looks warm to hot again with at least a few days of 90-degree heat possible.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

