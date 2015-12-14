Late day sunshine should make for a really nice Friday evening across the area. Tonight's sunset is 8:36pm

Saturday starts off a lot like Friday, morning clouds will be prevalent but I expect them to burn off much sooner so that translates into warmer afternoon temperatures near 80. Clouds dissipate even earlier Sunday with afternoon highs reaching the mid 80s.

Upper level winds shift a bit by Sunday afternoon, and that will help filter some of the smoke from the California and southern Oregon wildfires into the region. That hazy smoke likely sticks around much of next week along with warming temperatures.

3 to 4 days of 90-degree heat are pretty likely next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

Find me on facebook twitter instagram

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.