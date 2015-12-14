Low clouds were slow to clear Thursday leading to a cool day with valley highs in the low 70s.

The cool start to the evening hours and a clear sky will allow temperatures to fall into the low 50s in the western valleys.

Clouds reform around dawn, and will burn off late morning. Highs should make around 80-degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

After that, it’s just plain hot again. Highs reach the mid-90s Sunday through Tuesday. Peaking in the

upper 90s Monday.

Enjoy the cool.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

