Low clouds were slow to clear Thursday leading to a cool day with valley highs in the low 70s.
The cool start to the evening hours and a clear sky will allow temperatures to fall into the low 50s in the western valleys.
Clouds reform around dawn, and will burn off late morning. Highs should make around 80-degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the low 80s.
After that, it’s just plain hot again. Highs reach the mid-90s Sunday through Tuesday. Peaking in the
upper 90s Monday.
Enjoy the cool.
Have a great evening.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
