Nearly 10" of new snow reported at Mt Hood resorts early this morning with a snow level near 3,000 feet. Early morning Cascade passes are snow covered, motorist should allow extra time. Look for improving conditions during the day with possible flurries.
After a wet night, the metro valley will see early showers end for mostly dry weather during the day, but I am tracking a few evening showers. Portland and Salem will warm to 50 degrees or slightly better this afternoon.
A dry day Thursday with partly cloudy skies will be followed by a rainy Friday, a break Saturday and a rainy Saturday night and Sunday. Snow levels will rise Saturday night and could be up to 6,000' Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Rod Hill
