Smoke from wildfires in southern Oregon and northern California will continue to make our sky hazy, but should begin to shift east Tuesday afternoon.

Portland hit 90-degrees for the ninth day in a row on Monday and the fifteenth day this month. The fifteen is the most of any month on record at the Portland airport, and the nine straight days is the second longest on record.

Tuesday will be warm again, but cooler coastal air pushing into the valleys, should keep most of the metro valley just shy of 90 degrees. Look for areas of early cloud cover around Portland, then hazy sunshine during the day.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s, and Thursday and Friday will only be in the 70s. I continue to track at least the chance of showers on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.