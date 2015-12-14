Much cooler weather will take hold today and stay with us through the weekend! Look for areas of morning cloud cover, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. Morning patchy drizzle will be possible Friday and Saturday. A chance for a few showers is in Sunday's forecast.

The Air Quality Advisory for nearly all of Oregon and Washington has been extended until noon today, but will likely expire at that time, as improving conditions are likely this afternoon.

Right now, forecast models show comfortable weather over the Northwest all of next week.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

