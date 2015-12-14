The Air Quality Advisory for nearly all of Oregon and all of Washington set to expire at noon Wednesday. Hazy smoke is bringing areas of unhealthy air this morning. Much of the state will see hazy sunshine and 90 degree heat today.

West winds will slowly take hold today, bringing areas of morning cloud cover to the coast and much cooler temperatures near the beach. The switch to west winds will bring some improvement from the smoke to the Portland area.

Much cooler air Thursday and every day into next week is expected, as highs will top out mostly in the 70s. Morning clouds give way to sunshine most days. The combo of west winds and cooler air will bring major improvement to air quality.

I am watching the chance of Sunday showers in the forecast. Any rain would not be much but very welcome.

