A cool morning with valley temps near 50 degrees to the 40s in some spots with partly cloudy skies. A mostly sunny afternoon will warm Portland temperatures into the mid to upper 70s with north winds 5-15 mph. July 4th will keep the sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Beach plans tomorrow will also find a dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching 70 degrees.

I continue to track possible showers and thunderstorms along the Cascades and maybe here in the valley Thursday overnight and Friday. Fire danger remains high across central Oregon and the Columbia Basin, where a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for July 4th.

