We're seeing a dramatic change in the weather right now. Portland dropped from 86° to 76° from 5 to 6 pm, and a few showers are trying to develop over the valleys. They won't have much luck. The evening should remain dry, cool and partly cloudy.

But there is rain off the coast. We’ll see a few sprinkles Saturday morning in the Portland area.

The rest of the weekend will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the 70s.

A few showers return Sunday night after sunset, but the weekend will be dry for most of us.

Next week will not be.

Showers set in Monday and continue Tuesday. Wednesday now looks like the wettest day. Highs will only be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunbreaks muscle back in between the showers Thursday, and at this point, it looks like sunny and warmer weather will return for Friday and next weekend.

Enjoy the cooler weather this weekend.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

