Cooler air has finally returned in full force to western Oregon. Temperatures tonight are running 10 to 15 degrees cooler than last night.

Clouds on Saturday morning will produce a few scattered showers, but rainfall will be light.

By Saturday afternoon, the sun’s back out. Highs will top out in the 70s.

A clear sky Saturday night will be great for viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s.

And then, it gets hot again. Next week will be generally clear with highs in the 90s. Thursday should be the exception, but only cooling into the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

__________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.