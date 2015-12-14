Cooler air has finally returned in full force to western Oregon. Temperatures tonight are running 10 to 15 degrees cooler than last night.
Clouds on Saturday morning will produce a few scattered showers, but rainfall will be light.
By Saturday afternoon, the sun’s back out. Highs will top out in the 70s.
A clear sky Saturday night will be great for viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s.
And then, it gets hot again. Next week will be generally clear with highs in the 90s. Thursday should be the exception, but only cooling into the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great weekend.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
__________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo