The rest of the night will be partly cloudy to clear, with fog forming after midnight.

Morning fog Wednesday gives way to sunshine in the afternoon. It will be a much colder morning, with lows around 40-degrees. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A few showers develop Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunbreaks and dry time.

Heavier, steadier rain arrives Friday, and turns to showers on Saturday.

The showers will end Saturday night, leading to a period of dry weather.

The morning fog, afternoon sun routine begins Sunday and continues into early next week.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

