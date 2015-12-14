After a cloudy start to your Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler air moves in Monday along with some morning drizzle.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s in many spots around Portland Monday. But we'll warm up from there.

We'll be back into the 80s by Independence Day on Wednesday.

Slightly cooler, cloudier weather returns by the end of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

Keely Chalmers

