It’s been a cloudy day west of the Cascades, but strong t-storms are still cranking away in eastern Oregon. Flash flooding occurred earlier today in Bend and near Redmond. Saturday stormy weather will move farther east, leaving central Oregon mainly dry.

The western valleys will have a cloudy Saturday morning, with possible patchy drizzle. The afternoon will see increasing sun breaks with highs near 70 degrees.

Sunday morning clouds will be more brief, as temps start to warm up a bit. Monday brings more sunshine statewide and highs temperatures in the western valleys and central and eastern Oregon will be in the upper 70s. The coast gets sun too and tops out in the 60s.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.