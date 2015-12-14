Good air quality has returned to the Portland area, along with cooler temperatures.

The upper level haze should also move out overnight.

Friday begins with morning clouds, which burn off to reveal a blue sky for the first time in several days. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as we climb back into the low 80s.

Things heat up a little more Sunday, as the sunshine continues and highs reach the upper 80s.

Upper level winds will likely turn southerly on Sunday, allowing wildfire smoke to return to the area, but it should remain aloft and not lead to bad air quality.

An interesting pattern develops Sunday and Monday. A weak but potentially significant upper level disturbance develops along the Orgon coast. It should be enough to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms anywhere west of the Cascades.

No one area is likely to receive significant rain, but showers are likely to fall on and off throughout the valley.

By Tuesday afternoon, we’re back to mostly sunny and warm weather, with highs likely back around 90-degrees Tuesday before dropping into the 80s for the rest of next week.

That should bode well for those involved with the Hood To Coast Relay, which begins next Friday.

Have a great evening.

