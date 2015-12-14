Late afternoon sun just enough to push temps into the 70s today. Sunset this evening is 9:03pm

Tuesday will start off with morning clouds, but those will clear much earlier so we should be a good 6-8° warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The Fourth of Jully Wednesday still looks pretty good across the entire area. In the Portland-Vancouver metro area expect highs in the mid 80s with a partly to mostly sunny afternoon.

A good chunk of Central Oregon, the east Gorge and Columbia Plateau are under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger through late tonight. Gusty west winds will subside in those areas overnight, but fire danger will remain high with the very dry conditions.

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

