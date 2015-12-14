Our sweet summer-like weather continues Thursday and Friday.

Look for highs in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Offshore winds, from the east, will pick up a bit Thursday night and Friday.

On Saturday, a weather system off the coast of California moves across the state and produces a few showers Saturday night.

High temperatures over the weekend drop back into the 70s, and there will be a few showers around Sunday too, with sunbreaks.

Monday and Tuesday look partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s.

After some rain Wednesday, warm and dry weather should return at the end of the week.

Have a great evening.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

