We’re in the middle of it.

Temperatures in the 90s each afternoon will continue to bake Portland and the western valleys through the weekend.

There will be some slight cooling Friday and Saturday as a weak weather system quietly passes by to the north. It means we’ll top out in the low 90s, not the mid to upper 90s.

Those numbers return Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the hottest day as highs climb to about 100-degrees.

Cooler continues return next week even as the sunshine remains. We should see our high drop to about 90-degrees Monday, and then in the 80s after that.

Stay cool.

Matt Zaffino

KGW Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook

Follow me on Twitter @Zaffino

Instagram MattZaffino

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.