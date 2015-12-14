We’re in the middle of it.
Temperatures in the 90s each afternoon will continue to bake Portland and the western valleys through the weekend.
There will be some slight cooling Friday and Saturday as a weak weather system quietly passes by to the north. It means we’ll top out in the low 90s, not the mid to upper 90s.
Those numbers return Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the hottest day as highs climb to about 100-degrees.
Cooler continues return next week even as the sunshine remains. We should see our high drop to about 90-degrees Monday, and then in the 80s after that.
Stay cool.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
______________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo