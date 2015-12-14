Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop today near the Cascades and across central and eastern Oregon. Here in the valley, I expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Most of the shower activity will move east of Oregon Friday night, leaving our state mostly dry for the holiday weekend. Possible thick morning cloudiness Saturday morning would produce patchy drizzle along the coast and the valley.

The Rose City will likely see partly cloudy skies or early cloudiness Sunday and Monday, followed by mostly sunny afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.