The rest of the night will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. There are a few scattered showers near the coast, but even these should end tonight.
Friday will be a lot like Thursday. There may be a few areas of morning fog, then scattered clouds with a few isolated showers in the afternoon.
Over the weekend, showers increase. We should have dry weather Saturday morning, but frequent showers build Saturday afternoon.
Sunday brings more showers still, for a cloudy, wet day.
Northwest weather dries out next week. The last days of summer will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
