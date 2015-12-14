Typical fall weather to begin October. Western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see a cloudy Monday with light showers and high temperatures mostly in the 60s to 70 degrees. Snow levels will hold near and above 8,000 feet. Little change in the weather through Tuesday night.
Right now, Wednesday and Sunday look to be the best chance for dry, partly cloudy days.
Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @
http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill
________________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo
COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.