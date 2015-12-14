Typical fall weather to begin October. Western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see a cloudy Monday with light showers and high temperatures mostly in the 60s to 70 degrees. Snow levels will hold near and above 8,000 feet. Little change in the weather through Tuesday night.

Right now, Wednesday and Sunday look to be the best chance for dry, partly cloudy days.

Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @

http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.