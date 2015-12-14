A front will drop south from Washington and bring coastal areas a chance for rain tonight and overnight.

Don't think it will be very wet east of the coast range. But would not be surprised to see some drizzly spots from Portland and north in the overnight hours. Can't rule out a few sprinkles in the Salem area either.

After some dampness Sunday morning, the clouds will make way for sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Another weak system may glance by overnight into Monday with some drizzle and also bringing cooler air.

If you like it cool enjoy Monday. Temps will stay below 70 in many spots around Portland. That will be the only day where that happens this week.

High pressure heats us into the mid 80s by Independence Day on Wednesday.

After that cooler cloudier air may bring us back into the mid to upper 70s with a chance of showers here and there.

Brian Brennan

