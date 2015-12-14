Labor Day will start with more clouds and some drizzle in areas, but it won't last long. The sun will gradually come out and warm us into the mid 70s.

The rain will be in the form of light showers on the coast and patchy drizzle for areas north of Salem.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the central coast and south.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the warmest days of the week with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Light showers move in to cool us down at the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.