It's going to feel like fall the next few days.

We'll have plenty of clouds, but also some time with sun. A few showers can't be ruled out, but it looks mainly dry the next few days. Temperatures will top out around 70.

Patchy fog tonight and tomorrow morning.

Wednesday looks like a dry day with partly sunny skies.

Showers return Thursday and a few on Friday.

I'll keep the showery fall forecast going into the weekend with some hope for sunny skies by Sunday or next week.

Have a great week!

Brian Brennan

________________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.