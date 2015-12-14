It's going to feel like fall the next few days.
We'll have plenty of clouds, but also some time with sun. A few showers can't be ruled out, but it looks mainly dry the next few days. Temperatures will top out around 70.
Patchy fog tonight and tomorrow morning.
Wednesday looks like a dry day with partly sunny skies.
Showers return Thursday and a few on Friday.
I'll keep the showery fall forecast going into the weekend with some hope for sunny skies by Sunday or next week.
Have a great week!
