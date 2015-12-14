Portland's first day of summer saw a pleasant high temperature of 71 degrees, which is only a few degrees below the normal high of 75 for this time of year. Morning clouds and developing sunshine with temperatures near 75 on this Friday.
Our weekend looks brighter with warming temperatures. Morning cloudiness on Saturday should clear by the noon hour and Sunday will likely see sunshine most of the day, followed by increasing cloudiness going into the evening hours. I still expect weekend temps to reach 80 degrees. A chance of showers on Monday.
