A weak weather system brings increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon, and that may be enough to keep the valley in the mid 70s. Thicker cloud cover Thursday and Friday morning may bring a few light showers, but dry weather could hold for most of us, except the coast, where light rain will be most likely. Expect increasing northwest winds later today, 10-20 mph.

The upcoming weekend still looks mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Next Monday brings a cool-off and a slight shower chance into the day Tuesday. Right now, I have July 4th partly cloudy and 77 degrees. A southwest flow pattern might bring a few showers, but it is too early to tell.

