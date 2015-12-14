A weak weather system brings increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon, and that may be enough to keep the valley in the mid 70s. Thicker cloud cover Thursday and Friday morning may bring a few light showers, but dry weather could hold for most of us, except the coast, where light rain will be most likely. Expect increasing northwest winds later today, 10-20 mph.
The upcoming weekend still looks mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Next Monday brings a cool-off and a slight shower chance into the day Tuesday. Right now, I have July 4th partly cloudy and 77 degrees. A southwest flow pattern might bring a few showers, but it is too early to tell.
Meteorologist Rod Hill, follow me @
http://www.facebook.com/kgwrodhill
______________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo