Expect clouds and sunbreaks Friday afternoon into the early evening. Highs will top out near, or just shy of 80 -cooler than yesterday. We have a slight chance of evening/overnight sprinkles, the best bet for those is at the Coast, in the Coast Range and in the Cascade foothills.

Our weekend looks pretty nice. We'll likely start with clouds Saturday morning, especially at the Coast. Highs reach the upper 70s Saturday. I expect full sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

After another bout of onshore flow and morning clouds on Monday, we start a period of fairly warm weather that could bring a few 90-degree days our way by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris McGinness

