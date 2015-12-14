Here’s the weather understatement of the year: it’s going to be a hot week.
Portland will top out in the upper 90s all week, with temperatures peaking around 100-degrees over the weekend.
A Heat Advisory is up from Seattle to Salem and beyond, through Thursday. I won’t be surprised if it gets extended into the weekend.
The coast will remain cool with highs in the 60s with fog and low clouds.
The valleys should finally see cooler marine air move back in Monday, with highs dropping into the mid-80s.
Stay cool.
Matt Zaffino
KGW Chief Meteorologist
______________________________________
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic
And images (updated automatically):
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
- Timberline cam: on.kgw.com/timberline
- Cannon Beach: on.kgw.com/cannon
- Downtown (Wells Fargo): on.kgw.com/wellsfargo
COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.