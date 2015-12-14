It was a picture perfect summer day in Portland on Satuday.

Temperatures reached into the low 80s in the afternoon under blue skies.

Sunday will be a handful of degrees warmer with sunny skies all day. The heat begins next work week.

Upper level winds will also shift a bit by Sunday night, filtering smoke from the California and southern Oregon wildfires into our region for next week.

So we'll once again be getting into the mid 90s with hazy skies.

Models show the high breaking down with some cool relief at the end of the week.

Nature's air conditioning will be set to a nice cool low 70s for the north end of the coast all week.

Brian Brennan

